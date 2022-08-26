Liger: Vijay Deverakonda says 'Mike Tyson abused me a lot, albeit lovingly’ on the sets

Vijay Deverakonda 's sports drama Liger released in theatres yesterday on the 25th of August. As the movie buffs give their verdict on Puri Jagannadh's directorial, let us see what Vijay has to say about working with legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Talking about the action entertainer to IANS, the Arjun Reddy star revealed, "He abused me a lot, albeit lovingly, in English, and I can't even repeat what he said to me. But yes, I had a good time with him."

Vijay Deverakonda further informed that Mike Tyson likes Indian food and music, however, is not too fond of the crowds here. He was quoted saying, “He loves India a lot for its food, music, and people. In fact, he used to ask us to bring Indian food for him which he enjoyed a lot. But yes, he is scared of the crowd here."

If reports are to be believed, the Liger makers have already closed a deal with an OTT platform for streaming rights of the movie. Reports suggest that the streaming giants have paid a whopping amount for the rights; however, the exact amount has not been disclosed. The OTT premiere date for Liger has also not been revealed yet.

While Vijay Deverakonda plays an MMA artist with a stammering issue in the project, Ananya Panday is seen as his love interest. Apart from these two, the venture has Ramya Krishnan as the protagonist's mother and Ronit Roy as his coach. In addition to this, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, and Getup Srinu also have prominent roles in the film.

