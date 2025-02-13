Vijay Deverakonda sports an elegant linen look as he arrives in Vizag for the final schedule of Kingdom; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda recently stormed the internet with the teaser for his new film, Kingdom. As the movie is slated to release in theaters on May 30, 2025, the actor was seen arriving in Vizag for the final leg of the shoot.

In a video shared by Suresh PRO, the actor was spotted in an elegant linen outfit, effortlessly enhancing his laid-back charm while maintaining the intense aura of his character.

Earlier, the actor was spotted leaving Hyderabad for the film’s shoot. He was seen at the airport, where paparazzi captured him on camera.

The teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom has created quite a buzz online since its release on February 12, 2025. Unveiled in three different languages—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi—the teaser features narrations by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor, respectively.

Set against a war backdrop, the teaser depicts people struggling and suffering for survival. With powerful narrations by all three actors, an intense world is built, portraying the rise of a hero who emerges as the savior, standing up for the people.

Directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is touted to be an action thriller, with Vijay reportedly playing the role of a police officer. However, further details about the movie and its characters are yet to be revealed. While Vijay takes on the lead role, the rest of the cast remains undisclosed.

In an earlier interview, the film’s producer confirmed that the movie would be a two-part venture set in two different timelines.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the lead role in The Family Star (2024), where he collaborated with Mrunal Thakur. Additionally, the actor made a cameo appearance in Kalki 2898 AD.