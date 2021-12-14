Vijay Deverakonda sports a cool look in denim jacket as he poses with team Liger; SEE PIC

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Puri Jagannadh’s sports drama Liger in Hyderabad. One of the film’s producer Charmme Kaur shared a picture of Vijay Deverkonda and the Liger team on her Instagram account. The caption read as, “Some moments last forever, and some relations too”.

Liger will see Vijay Deverkonda playing a boxer with a stammering issue and the film also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Panday as female lead. Celebrated former boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in Indian Cinema with Liger. The boxer turned actor will be seen doing a cameo appearance in Vijay Deverakonda’s next.

The COVID-19 pandemic recently halted the shoot for many project and Liger is no exception. The shoot for the sports action flick commenced on 20 January 2020 in Mumbai. However, after a 40-day shoot, the production faced a hitch in March 2020 due to the Coronavirus lockdown. The shooting for the second schedule began only on 15 September 2021 after the restrictions were relaxed.

The film, which is being made under Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, is predominantly shot in Telugu. However, the film will be simultaneously released in Hindi and Telugu along with dubbed versions in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The final release date for the project has not been announced yet.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that the Arjun Reddy star will be replacing Allu Arjun in the latest installment of Sukumar’s Arya franchise, Arya 3. Sukumar recently worked with Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rise which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

