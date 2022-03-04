Vijay Deverakonda spotted after workout in his new dapper look with short hair; Watch

Liger star Vijay Deverakonda was spotted in Hyderabad outside his gym last night. Just like always, the actor kept his workout look comfortable with black shorts and a black T-shirt. The attire was completed with a beige jacket and a sports cap.

A few days back, Vijay Deverakonda was papped at the gym post his workout session. The actor was seen flaunting his new look in shorts and a white tee with a yellow beanie on his head.

The star recently surprised everyone when after almost 2 years he decided to trim those long tresses and get a clean-shaven look. In fact, his new look went viral on Twitter. It is believed that the star kept long hair for his upcoming pan-India sports drama Liger. Vijay has now refreshed his appearance for his next titled Jana Gana Mana. The massive transformation comes after the Liger shoot has been wrapped up.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda was recently in the limelight for speculations about his wedding with rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna. However, the actor has rubbished all such rumours.

In the meantime, penned and helmed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger has been jointly backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and will also be dubbed in other languages. The film's score has been composed by Mani Sharma. Meanwhile, Liger’s core cast includes Ananya Panday as the leading lady, with Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna playing supporting roles. Mike Tyson will also be making his acting debut in the Indian cinema with this highly talked-about film.

