Vijay Deverakonda spotted busy talking on phone at airport, heads to Vizag for Kushi celebrations; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda was clicked at Hyderabad as he is heading out of the city. The actor is flying to Vizag for the success celebrations of his recently released film Kushi, which became a hit at the box office. He didn't pose for paparazzi and seemed busy talking over the phone.

Vijay Deverakonda opted for a simple yet casual look with no out-of-the-way fashion. The actor wore black jeans, paired up with a white tee and topped up with a blue shirt. He walked straight into the airport, busy talking over the phone, and also covered his face with a mask. The star completed the outfit with comfy yellow sliders and black sunglasses.

Vijay Deverakonda is riding high on success with the romantic drama, Kushi, which was released on September 1. The success of Kushi is very important to Vijay as his previous releases failed to do a mark among audiences. In fact, Kushi marks his first hit after five years. His last successful film was in 2019.



About Kushi

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as the female lead. Vijay played the role of Viplav, husband of Samantha, and their chemistry was well appreciated by the audience. The duo earlier collaborated together for the Telugu film Mahanati. However, this is their first full-fledged film.

The film features Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and others in supporting roles. Kushi is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Prawin Pudi is the editor while G Murali is the DOP.

