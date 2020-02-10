Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover gets U/A certification? Find Out

Vijay Devarakonda starrer World Famous Lover, which is all set to hit the big screens on February 14, has been awarded U/A by the CBFC.
2534 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda will soon be seen in World Famous Love which is all set for a grand release on Valentine’s Day on February 14, 2020. Now a picture is making rounds on social media claiming that the Censor Board of Film Certification has awarded the film, a U/A certification. It is also being said that the film will run for 155 minutes. Directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha, the film boasts an ensemble of cast including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite.

The trailer of the film released recently and was met with good response. Meanwhile, the Geetha Govindam actor said during the movie’s trailer launch that World Famous Love will be his last love story after which he will explore other genres as his tastes have changed. He said, "I have four heroines in this film and it is filled with love as it will be my last love story. My tastes have changed and I am becoming a new person. "

In the 2-minute trailer, the actor can be seen romancing all the leading ladies. It is understood that World Famous Love will touch upon Vijay’s love story as a young adult. The film will also narrate his relationship with his wife and an affair. It will also show how he charms Leite, a foreigner. While we see Vijay romancing all the four of them, it is not clear whether these are four different stages of his life or if his is romancing all of them at the same time.

Credits :Twitter

