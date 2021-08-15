Vijay Deverakonda styles Sabyasachi printed shirt with a yellow beanie & we are going gaga over his hot look

Vijay Deverakonda can pull off any look with ease and confidence. His style statement has always managed to turn enough heads. The actor is turning heads yet again with his look in a printed Sabyasachi shirt and we cannot take our eyes off him. Buttons down the front, VD styled this shirt with a yellow beanie and he is too hot to handle.

The actor was seen sporting this Sabyasachi x H&M shirt at Sai Rajesh Neelam's birthday, a writer and producer, who is known for his work in films like Hrudaya Kaleyam (2014), Kobbari Matta (2019) and Colour Photo (2020). As we all know, Vijay Deverakonda is known for his fashion choices that are surely not everyone's cup of tea. He has pulled off the latest look effortlessly and is looking ultra-cool.

Check it out:

With ur presence... this birthday become so special @TheDeverakonda

Love u always pic.twitter.com/ABMploqTPs — Sai Rajesh (@sairazesh) August 14, 2021

A few days ago, VD shared a photo of him wearing a white shirt paired with flared beige pants. He teamed up the look with a beige cardigan and yellow beanie.

Sharing the post on the gram, he captioned, “Your boy is back - Work from home. Lets get things moving," followed with a star emoji.

On the work front, the Geetha Govindam actor will be seen sharing the screen space with Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in their upcoming Pan-India film titled, Liger.