Vijay Deverakonda is such a tease, Liger actor unbuttons his shirt in new PIC, leaves female fans ‘drooling’

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger is one of the most awaited pan-India projects at the moment. But before the fans can enjoy the film on the silver screens, the latest poster from this upcoming sports drama has set the internet on fire. Netizens cannot get over the blazing look of the Arjun Reddy star, flaunting his bare-chested chiselled body with ruggedly handsome look. Many celebs also praised VD for his smoldering avatar.

Given the overwhelming response to the poster, the star has now posted the before shot of the poster, where he can be seen unbuttoning his shirt, looking irresistible. He captioned the Instagram post, "Unbuttoning- before the shot that broke the internet."

Check out the picture below:

Vijay Deverakonda will play an MMA artist in this much-talked-about drama, which will be released on 25th August this year. Ananya Panday is the female lead in Liger, helmed by filmmaker Puri Jagannadh.

Kuldep Sethi, the personal trainer of the actor for the film exclusively revealed some details about this photo shoot in question to Pinkvilla. He said, "He was in good shape but for this poster, the definition had to be more clearer. We started training and I suddenly changed a bit of his workout style. He is playing a UFC character so I changed his training module to do more super sets and drop sets that made his muscle quality more defined and he burned the fat at a faster rate."

He further disclosed, "Workout got only intense and intense. In the last one week (before the photo shoot for the poster), there were a lot of posing routines and it was very important for us because Vijay, for the first time in his life was doing something like this. Every day we had 30 mins posing session. It was also very tiring for him but with this routine, he also got to showcase his muscle, understood it much better."

Also Read: Varisu: Vijay joins the sets of his next with Rashmika Mandanna for the fourth schedule