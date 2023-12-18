Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans in New York amid shoot for Family Star; Watch

Vijay Deverakonda is undoubtedly one of the most loved faces of Telugu cinemas and he is currently traveling for his upcoming film’s shoot. The Kushi actor maintains an active online presence, often sharing glimpses of his adventures on social media for his beloved fans.

In the latest update, Vijay was seen traveling abroad for the shoot of his upcoming film, Family Star. During the shoot, he organized a fan meet in New York City, where he interacted with fans, took selfies, and engaged with everyone. The actor donned a black t-shirt paired with a brown shirt and a long coat during the event.

Check out the video of Vijay Deverakonda meeting his fans in NYC below

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda took to Instagram to share a picture of himself having dinner in New York, wearing a white t-shirt paired with a brown long coat. The actor was seen taking a small break from his work schedule and treating himself with a dinner.

Check out the post by Vijay Deverakonda below

Upcoming projects of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's recent work includes his appearance in the romantic comedy film Kushi, alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the film boasted an ensemble cast, including Sachin Khedkar, Jayaram, Rohini, Murali Sharma, and others in significant roles. Featuring music by Hesham Abdul Wahab of Hridayam fame, Kushi garnered highly positive reviews upon release, with both fans and critics praising the story, performances, and music.

The actor's upcoming project is Parasuram’s film titled Family Star, where he will be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur, with Divyansha Kaushik and Ajay Ghosh also playing prominent roles. Produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film's music is composed by Gopi Sundar, and KU Mohanan serves as the cinematographer.

Deverakonda is also set to feature in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s upcoming film, tentatively titled VD12. The film is expected to include Rashmika Mandanna, Keshav Deepak, and Manikanta Varanasi in key roles. Although there is an understanding that Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music, and Girish Gangadharan will handle the cinematography, official confirmation is awaited.

