Vijay Deverakonda surprises Mrunal Thakur on her birthday; Actress celebrates special day with VD13 team

Mrunal Thakur made her South debut with Sita Ramam and made everyone awestruck with her performance. Ever since then, she has been flooded with opportunities in Telugu cinema including Hi Nanna and VD13 in the pipeline. The actress, who is currently in Hyderabad shooting for her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, celebrated her birthday on sets.

Mrunal Thakur celebrated her birthday on the sets of VD13 with Vijay Deverakonda, director Parasuram, and others. The makers shared a photo of celebrating the Sita Ramam actress' birthday on sets to wish her. The photo shows the birthday girl posing with smiles with Vijay and the team on sets. She is currently shooting for the first schedule of the film.

Sharing the photo, the makers wished Mrunal and wrote, "Wishing the incredibly talented and graceful @MissThakurani

a fantastic birthday!Team #VD13 and #SVC54 gathered to make her special day even more memorable.#HBDMrunalThakur."

Mrunal Thakur celebrates birthday with Vijay Deverakonda and team on sets



Mrunal Thakur revealed that it is a working birthday for her. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she shared about working on VD13 in Hyderabad and said, I usually keep my birthdays low key. Since we lead a very public life, it is important for me to spend certain special days with friends and family. But this time it’s going to be on the sets of VD13, with the cast and crew members who I have just started working with,” Thakur says.

About VD13

For the unversed, the actor and the director duo previously delivered blockbuster entertainer Geetha Govindam in 2018. The romantic comedy film starred Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vijay. The makers cleared the air saying that this wasn't a sequel to Geetha Govindam, but a fresh script.

According to reports, Mrunal will not be the only female lead in VD13 opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Allegedly, the film will have not one but two female leads. The second lead in VD13 is rumored to be Divyansha Kaushik.

