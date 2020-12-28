Vijay Deverakonda switches on his beast mode and shares an intense workout VIDEO as he gears up for Fighter

Flaunting his chiselled physique, Vijay Deverakonda shared his pumped up video straight from the gym.

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming Puri Jagannadh's film, tentatively called Fighter. The makers of the film had wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Mumbai ahead of the lockdown and are set to resume the new one soon. Well, VD has geared up to prep up for the role and has switched beast mode on for the same. The Arjun Reddy star shared a video of his intense workout at the gym and it is sure to leave you amazed. He can be seen wearing a red gym vest and a red Santa cap, which clearly hints that he is in a festive mood but first, workout.

Flaunting his chiselled physique, Vijay Deverakonda wrote on Instagram "Beast Mode ON!." We all know, Deverakonda is a fitness freak and he makes sure to workout daily. Talking about the film, Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday is making her Telugu debut with this. Fighter will also feature actors Ramya Krishna and in key roles and the Hindi version of the film is being backed by 's Dharma Productions.

Meanwhile, check out his pumped up video straight from the gym:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda has also signed a film with Sukumaran. The yet to be titled pan-Indian film will mark the debut of Kedar Selagamsetty as a producer. The cast and crew of the film will reportedly be announced soon.

