Vijay Deverakonda is synonymous with being cool in these latest PHOTOS as he gets papped near gym

Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in the upcoming pan Indian film Liger, which will have him playing the role of a fighter.

For his role in the upcoming pan Indian film Liger, Vijay Deverakonda is working out so religiously and there is not a single day that he passes without going to the gym. If there could be one example for hard work and determination, it is undoubtedly our very own Vijay Deverakonda. Almost everyday he is getting spotted by the paps in his gym and it is understood very well that the actor is giving his best to deliver the role with perfection.

Talking about photos, today the World Famous Lover star got papped as he made his way to his gym. In the photos, the actor can be seen in his iconic cool avatar. He was seen in a white hoodie and a pair of shorts. With the recent surge in the cases of COVID 19, the actor was also seen wearing a facemask and it looks like he is setting the perfect example to wear the mask always.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in the Pan Indian film Liger which also has Ananya Panday in the lead role. The film is jointly produced by Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur and it was revealed by the makers that the film will be released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. A couple of weeks back, the makers shared an unseen poster of Vijay Deverakonda from the film and revealed that the film will hit the big screens on September 9. Other than this, Vijay Deverakonda also has a Tollywood film in his kitty which will be directed by Puri Jaganath.

