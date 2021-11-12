Big love DQ: Vijay Deverakonda elated as he wakes up to Dulquer Salmaan's sweet gesture on Pushpaka Vimanam

Vijay Deverakonda is beyond elated with Dulquer Salmaan's sweet gesture. As DQ's Kurup and Anand Deverakonda's Pushpaka Vimanam have released on the same day, Malayalam actor sent in his good wishes to him and the team. Well, this sweet gesture by DQ caught Vijay's eyes a little late as he was on a 16-hour long flight to LA & his reply is a winner.

Yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan took Twitter and sent his good wishes and love to Anand and the team of Pushpaka Vimanam. Wishing Anand and you all the very best brother! Lots and lots of love to you guys !, the Kurup actor tweeted."

Vijay Deverakonda's reply to Dulquer is pure bromance goals as he penned a long note and called him 'brother' for his constant support. The actor replied, "You're a brother. I am on a 16-hour flight to LA and woke up from a dream feeling anxious that I had left my team behind.. connected to on air internet and saw this tweet pushing #PushpakaVimanam in my absence Red heart big love DQ..Wishing great things for #Kurup."

Pushpaka Vimanam is produced by Vijay Deverakonda and he left no stone unturned to promote the film. As it finally released today in theatres, the film is receiving a fair response.

Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup also released in theatres in all South languages. Kurup is getting a positive response from the audience on Twitter. Directed by Srinath Rajendran, the film is based on the true story of Sukumara Kurup, who was accused of the murder of a film representative, Chacko.