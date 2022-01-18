Vijay Deverakonda takes his furry friend Storm for his first plane ride; WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda’s love for his pet Storm is well known. The actor loves spending time with the most adorable member of his family. The actor shared a video of himself on a flight with Storm. What is interesting is that this is the canine’s first plane ride. The video was accompanied by the caption, “This Gentleman’s first plane ride.” The two buddies sure seem to enjoy this luxurious ride.

Vijay Deverakonda is making sure that Storm has a comfortable ride and is seen petting him to assure the little one during the flight. Everyone is delighted to have this furry guest onboard. A couple of days back, the actor was seen spending quality time with Siberian Husky in his favorite corner of the house. He captioned the post, “Apparently it's another wave Storm. Shoots cancelled. Back to us just chilling at home.” The actor also shares a sneak peek of special moments with his loved ones. He celebrated Makar Sankranthi by sharing a picture with his parents. The entire Deverakonda clan is dressed in beautiful traditional attires. Vijay Deverakonda’s Instagram page is a perfect mix of personal breezy posts and focused professional updates.

CLICK ON THE LINK TO CHECK OUT THE VIDEO

On the work front, our Telugu star is busy with Puri Jagannadh’s next. Touted to be a sports drama, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing a Kickboxer with a speech defect in Liger. Jointly financed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects, the film also stars Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

Also Read: Vishnu Vishal tests negative for COVID-19; Says 'Mine was Omicron'