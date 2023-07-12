Vijay Deverakonda talks about how he wants his marriage to be and it has a connection with Kushi

The second song from Kushi, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, has been released. The video that accompanies the song shows the two lead actors as a newly married couple. Now, Vijay has expressed his reaction to the newly released song Aradhya.

Vijay Deverakonda wants a marriage similar to the one shown in the song Aradhya

Now that Aradhya has been released, Vijay has spoken about the song and what it is about. In the conversation that came out on the YouTube channel of Saregama Telugu, the Arjun Reddy actor said, "Aradhya is a song about a young couple that’s very much in love, and it's that one year after marriage where you are having your own space, your own intimacy, you just have all the time and this person all for yourself. So, it's about that beautiful time post-marriage, usually before shit hits the ceiling."

The actor further went on to state that even though he is not married yet, many of the moments in the song are from his life. Vijay further added that the way marriage has been shown in the song is exactly how he imagines his marriage will be. He elaborated, "And in some way, a lot of these moments in the song are from my life, from the experiences that I have had. I am not married, but in some sort of way, when I get married, this is how I would like to see my married life to be."

Check out the video here:

Vijay also thanked the vocalists who sang Aradhya in the four languages it was released in. The lyrical video of Aradhya has come out in four languages: Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. He specifically pointed out Sid Sriram, who has sung many of Vijay’s popular songs. He also thanked the fans for the great response they have shown to the first song released from Kushi, Na Roja Nuvve.

The actor also expressed his appreciation for the soundtrack of Kushi. He went on to say that it is difficult for him to pick a favorite song from the film as all of its songs are so good.

