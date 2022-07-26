Vijay Deverakonda talks about the last time he had sex & did it in a public place: Koffee With Karan 7 Promo

The rising star Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday will be gracing the next episode of Koffee With Karan 7. The promo videos has been released and it has become the talk of the town. The promotional video of the show’s fourth episode sends hearts fluttering as Vijay Deverakonda’s cool, suave vibe compliments Ananya Pandey’s fun and lively aura. Vijay Deverakonda in the exciting episode can be seen revealing details about his sex life and dating.

Vijay Deverakonda, who is known to carry his heart on his sleeve, is seen quite opposite at the show as a shy and quiet handsome man. However, Karan being Karan, didn't leave any moment to let the actor spill some beans as he asked about the last time had sex, Vijay's quick response with a witty smile was 'abort.' Soon, Vijay Deverakonda went on to reveal that he had done it in a car, which left Ananya and Karan in splits.