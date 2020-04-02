Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya for his next? Find out

Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda may team up with Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya for his next film after his film with Puri Jaganth, Fighter.

While we all know that Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming film is with Puri Jagan, new media reports suggest that the World Famous Lover actor will join hands with Brochevarevarura fame Vivek Athreya for his next film. While there is no official confirmation on this news yet, it has caught social media on fire with people sharing it across all platforms. We will come to know the official confirmation post the nationwide lockdown for Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda recently opened up about his love life and to the much relief of his female fans, he stated that he has been too busy to be involved in any romantic relationship. Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020 release. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down.

He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover. The film also had Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. World Famous Lover was produced under the banner of Creative Commercials by K. A. Vallabha. National Award-winning composer Gopi Sundar composed music for the film.

Credits :123Telugu

