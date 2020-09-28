Vijay Deverakonda teams up with Sukumar for his next; Says 'we guarantee you memorable cinema'

The crazy and much-awaited combo is set to rule your hearts and moviegoers can't keep calm to know what's in stores for them. Sukumar, as we all know is arguably one of the most bankable directors in Tollywood film industry while Vijay is one of the most top actors. Well, this collaboration might add new dimension to VD's career. The upcoming film will be produced by Kedar Selagamsetty and is set to release in 2022. Meanwhile, fans can't keep calm and have taken social media by storm with 'congratulations' comments on VD's Twitter post. One of the twitter users wrote, "Long way to go Rowdy ... ! Blockbusters Loading."

We guarantee you memorable Cinema.. I can't wait to be on set with Sukku sirrr Happy birthday Kedar, you've been a good friend and you work extremely hard :) pic.twitter.com/9CHIIvcpBw — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will resume shooting for Puri Jagannadh's film titled, Fighter. The film stars Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday in the female lead role. The makers wrapped up the first shcedule of the film before lockdown in Mumbai. Tentatively called Fighter, the film has been the talk of the town since its inception. The Hindi version of this Pan-India project will be backed by 's Dharma Productions.