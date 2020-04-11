Vijay Deverakonda thanks cops on behalf of Tollywood for their hard work amid COVID 19 situation

A video of Vijay Deverakonda thanking the cops for their hard work amid COVID 19 situation is making rounds on social media.

A video of Tollywood star Vijay Deverakonda thanking cops on behalf of Tollywood was shared by Telangana DGP. It is reported that the actor delivered the speech after distributing medical kits to cops and medical professionals. The video has now taken over the internet and fans of the actor are sharing it across all social media platforms. Sharing the video on the microblogging site, Telangana DGP thanked the actor on his Tweet space for encouraging them with his speech.

He wrote on Twitter, “ThanQ Vijay @TheDeverakonda For coming to support us #InFightAgainstCovid19 on behalf of Tollywood. Where a single word of appreciation inspire us tonnes of times,ur representing here millions of hearts Industry&Audience who admire', I think there won't b perfect unit to measure”. It is to be noted that several celebrities have been contributing their bid to the government to help people fight the situation. Vijay Deverakonda has also donated Rs 25 lakh to the relief fund of Telangana and Andra Pradesh Chief Ministers.

Vijay’s action movie Fighter with Puri was wrapped up recently. The film also stars Ananya Pandey and Vijay will be seen as a fighter with a stutter. For his role in the film, he underwent mixed martial arts classes. It is being reported that Vijay will be sported in six-pack abs. The film was expected to hit the big screens in summer 2020. However, the makers will make an official release date after things settle down. He was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover.

