Vijay Deverakonda thanks Karan Johar for birthday wish; Says can't wait for India to see what we are making

The Dear Comrade actor replied to Karan Johar on Twitter saying that he was very thankful for his birthday wishes and also called the director cum producer, warm, funny, and supportive.

The Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda shared a post on his Twitter account thanking the well-known Bollywood director and producer . The Student of the Year director wished the Geetha Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda on his birthday. The Dear Comrade actor replied saying that he was very thankful for his birthday wishes and also called the director cum producer, warm, funny, and supportive. Karan Johar had tweeted wishing Vijay on his birthday and also wrote that they will celebrate soon, and he can't wait for all of the actor's fans to see the magic he creates in the upcoming film Fighter.

This film is helmed by Puri Jagannadh. The film will see Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday in the lead. Vijay Deverakonda also replied stating that he can't wait for the entire country to witness what they were making, hinting at the upcoming film. Fighter remains to be one of the most highly anticipated films and the fans are eagerly waiting for an update on the Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer. The Taxiwala actor previously featured in the southern film, World Famous Lover. This film was helmed by director Kranthi Madhav.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's tweet:

Karannn :) I can't wait for India to see what we are making and to celebrate it. And thank you for being you - warm, funny and whole heartedly supportive I feel a responsibility to give you a massively memorable film. And I willhttps://t.co/jUAgx4wrre — Vijay Deverakonda (TheDeverakonda) May 10, 2020

World Famous Lover failed to receive the kind of response that was expected from a Vijay Deverakonda film. The fans and followers of the Telugu star had many expectations from the film as it featured Vijay Deverakonda as a character who will be romancing four leading ladies. South siren Raashi Khanna was one of the four divas who featured opposite Vijay in World Famous Lover.

(ALSO READ: WATCH: After Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati completes #BetheREALMAN challenge; Nominates Mahesh Babu)

Where would we be without our moms? It’s time to appreciate everything she does for us, click here to write her a love letter. #DearMom

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×