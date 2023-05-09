Vijay Deverakonda thanks 'Kunjikkka' Dulquer Salmaan for birthday love; Ram Charan wishes

Vijay Deverakonda is celebrating his 34th birthday today, May 9. Ever since morning, the actor's fans have been trending on Twitter with special birthday wishes and philanthropic activities. Not just his fans, but many co-peers from the film industry took to social media and conveyed wishes to the Liger actor.

Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dulquer Salmaan and many others send birthday love and wishes to Vijay Deverakonda. His Kushi co-star Samantha also released the common Display Picture for his birthday and penned a note to wish him. She wrote, "Happy to release the Birthday CDP of my good friend and one of my most favourite costars #Vijay Deverakonda Wishing and praying for your success because you truly deserve the best of everything."

Ram Charan also wished the actor and also appreciated his fans for blood donation camps at his father's Chiranjeevi Blood Donation Bank. The RRR actor wrote, "Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda. Really appreciate your fans who have donated blood at The Chiranjeevi Blood bank on this occasion."

Dulquer Salmaan, who shares a very close bond with Vijay Deverakonda also wished him on birthday. He wrote, @TheDeverakonda wishing you the happiest birthday chief !! Have an amazing day and wishing you the best year !! #Kushi is gonna be fab ! Can’t to see more updates." Deverakonda also replied, "Kunjikkka Lots of love always for you."

Vijay Deverakonda's birthday posters and wishes have highlighted the prefix 'THE', since Anasuya Bharadwaj took a dig at him. Hashtags like #HappyBirthdayTheVijayDeverakonda and #TheVijayDeverakonda are trending on Twitter. A few days ago, when the poster of Kushi's first single was released, it showed The prefix added to Vijay Deverakonda's name and it received mixed reactions. Anchor and actor Anasuya Bharadwaj took an indirect dig at him for using THE, which created an ugly fight between her and Vijay's fans on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next with Samantha in the upcoming romantic film Kushi. Today, on the occasion of his birthday, the first single titled Na Rojaa Nuvve was released and is a romantic track that gives a glimpse of their chemistry. The song was released in all South languages and Hindi.

Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi is scheduled to release on September 1.

