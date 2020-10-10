Vijay Deverakonda THROWBACK still from Geetha Govindam will make you reminisce of the love saga

The throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda will surely bring back all the fond memories of the Parasuram film. Check it out.

The old still from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam will make the fans and followers of the Telugu star recall the fond memories of the love story. The film featured the gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna as the film's female lead. The fans and film audiences are always delighted to see the stunning pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The old still from the Parasuram directorial sees the lead actor on a tractor in a rustic look.

On the work front, the popular southern actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film titled Fighter. This film is helmed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film iSmart Shankar. The much awaited film Fighter will also feature the stunner Ananya Panday. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling and fabulous chemistry between Fighter's lead pair. The film happens to be one of the most awaited films from the southern film industry. The lead actor of Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda has been sharing a lot of pictures from his daily routine on his Instagram account.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers are always delighted to see the actor's latest photos. The throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda will surely bring back all the fond memories of the Parasuram film. Previously, the Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda featured in the film called World Famous Lover.

