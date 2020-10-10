  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda THROWBACK still from Geetha Govindam will make you reminisce of the love saga

The throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda will surely bring back all the fond memories of the Parasuram film. Check it out.
10340 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda THROWBACK still from Geetha GovindamVijay Deverakonda THROWBACK still from Geetha Govindam will make you reminisce of the love saga
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The old still from the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Geetha Govindam will make the fans and followers of the Telugu star recall the fond memories of the love story. The film featured the gorgeous diva Rashmika Mandanna as the film's female lead. The fans and film audiences are always delighted to see the stunning pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The old still from the Parasuram directorial sees the lead actor on a tractor in a rustic look.

On the work front, the popular southern actor Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film titled Fighter. This film is helmed by ace filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film iSmart Shankar. The much awaited film Fighter will also feature the stunner Ananya Panday. The fans and audience members are eagerly looking forward to seeing the sizzling and fabulous chemistry between Fighter's lead pair. The film happens to be one of the most awaited films from the southern film industry. The lead actor of Fighter, Vijay Deverakonda has been sharing a lot of pictures from his daily routine on his Instagram account.

The actor enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. The fans and followers are always delighted to see the actor's latest photos. The throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda will surely bring back all the fond memories of the Parasuram film. Previously, the Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda featured in the film called World Famous Lover.   

(ALSO READ: When Vijay Deverakonda flaunted his shirtless look in THIS picture from Krabi holiday)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram

You may like these
EXCLUSIVE: Allu Arjun & Vijay Deverakonda's stylist says they will NEVER wear THIS accessory
Vijay Deverakonda to resume shooting for his upcoming film Fighter in Bangkok?
Vijay Deverakonda opens up about the country's election system; Says he's got no patience for politics
Vijay Deverakonda's unseen perfect fam jam moment will make you miss family get togethers
Anushka Shetty and Vijay Deverakonda to join hands as lead actors for a new project?
Vijay Deverakonda calls Europe his 'happy escape' and 'food heaven' as he shares a new PHOTO

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement