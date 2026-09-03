Vijay Deverakonda to portray Lord Krishna in Telugu remake of Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate; Report

Vijay Deverakonda is reportedly set to step into the shoes of Lord Krishna for the Telugu remake of Gujarati blockbuster Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate. While recent reports had suggested that Ram Charan was being considered for the role, according to Bollywood Hungama, Vijay has landed the coveted part.

Dil Raju to produce Telugu remake

According to the report, the Telugu remake is officially in development and will be produced by filmmaker Dil Raju. He has reportedly acquired the remake rights to the Gujarati hit. The project is expected to bring the devotional drama to a wider Telugu-speaking audience with Vijay at its center.

Vijay Deverakonda’s work front

Vijay Deverakonda has Ranabaali opposite Rashmika Mandanna, which will hit the big screens on October 16, 2026. He will also star in Rowdy Janardhana, an action drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola and co-starring Keerthy Suresh. The film is slated to release in theaters in December 2026. Moreover, the actor has also announced his project with Hi Nanna director Shouryuv. Tentatively titled VDxShouryuv, the film is billed as a romantic actioner.

About Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya, the original film revolves around an auto-rickshaw driver who enters an isolated mansion intending to steal valuables but ends up trapped inside. His circumstances take a divine turn when a mysterious stranger appears to help him. The man is eventually revealed to be Lord Krishna, turning the thriller into an emotional tale of faith and redemption. Karan Joshi played the protagonist, while Shruhad Goswami portrayed Krishna.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate had released in the theaters on October 10, 2025, around Diwali and initially struggled to attract audiences. However, awareness gradually grew and the film skyrocketed in the fourth week due to strong word of mouth.



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ALSO READ: Ranabaali Release Date: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna’s action drama to hit big screens on October 16, 2026