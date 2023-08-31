Vijay Deverakonda to reunite with Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for a movie; REPORTS

Vijay Deverakonda is currently going through an exciting phase in his acting career, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The talented actor, who made his acting debut in 2011, however, established himself as a household name with the massive success of the 2017-released romantic drama, Arjun Reddy. The blockbuster film, which is helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, placed Deverakonda as the new angry young man of Telugu cinema. As per the latest updates, the famous actor-director duo is now in talks for another movie.

Vijay Deverakonda to reunite with Sandeep Reddy Vanga?

If the latest reports are to be believed, the prestigious Telugu production banner Mythri Movie Makers is keen to bring Vijay Deverakonda and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on board, for their next venture. According to the latest updates, active talks have been going on between the production banner and the actor-director duo for quite some time. However, both the popular star and hitmaker are yet to green-lit the project, as they are currently busy with their other work commitments. But, if things go as planned, Vijay Deverakonda and Sandeep Reddy Vanga might announce their second onscreen collaboration, very soon.

Vijay Deverakonda's work front

As you may know, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Liger, the Puri Jagannadh directorial which ended up as a massive critical and commercial failure. The actor will be next seen in Kushi, which marks his second collaboration with Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Shiva Nirvana directorial, which revolves around a young couple named Viplav and Aaradhya, is set to hit the theatres across the globe on September 1, Friday. He is set to team up with Gautham Tinnanuri for his 12th outing, which has been tentatively titled VD 12. His 13th project, VD 13, is helmed by Parasuram Petla.

Sandeep Vanga's work front

The filmmaker made a successful debut in Bollywood debut with Kabir Singh, the official remake of Arjun Reddy. He is now busy with the filming of Animal, the upcoming action thriller that features Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. Sandeep Reddy Vanga is joining hands with superstar Allu Arjun for the latter's 23rd outing, which has been tentatively titled AA 23. The project will start rolling by the beginning of next year.

