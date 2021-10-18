Vijay Deverakonda tries hiding from paps outside the gym; SEE PHOTO

Vijay Deverakonda is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character for the upcoming film, Liger. The actor has been training hard for the same and is regular at the gym. The Arjun Reddy star was spotted today outside the gym. However, he tried to smartly escape the paps to avoid being clicked in his muscular body look for Liger.

One can see in the photo, the actor is hiding behind his gym trainer as he stops paps from clicking his photos. Known for his hunky physique, VD will be seen playing the role of MMA fighter in the upcoming Pan-India film. He will be seen locking horns with the legend Mike Tyson in the film.

Vijay Deverakonda is trying hard to keep his full and pumped body look under wraps for Liger. The upcoming Pan-India film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur.

Ananya Panday will be seen making her Telugu debut with this film while Ramya Krishna plays a supporting role. The film has music composed by Manish Sharma.

Being shot in Hindi and to be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages, Liger is one of the much-anticipated Pan-India films being made on a lavish budget. The team recently wrapped the Goa schedule and will soon be heading to international locations.

