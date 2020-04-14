Share your Lockdown Story
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda TROLLED for not wearing mask while interacting with Hyderabad Police via video conference

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda was trolled for not wearing a mask while interacting with the Hyderabad police officials. The Arjun Reddy star decided to step out and praise police personnel for being day and night for the country.
9412 reads Mumbai Updated: April 14, 2020 03:06 pm
Vijay Deverakonda TROLLED for not wearing mask while interacting with Hyderabad Police via video conferenceVijay Deverakonda TROLLED for not wearing mask while interacting with Hyderabad Police via video conference
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Celebrities have the power to influence millions of people with their social media posts. With the current situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, many celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry are urging their fans to stay home and safe. The celebs are driving their fans to try and push for the same. From asking their fans to wash hands timely to wearing their mask while stepping out of the house, celebs are sending out a strong message over the same. However, recently, Vijay Deverakonda was trolled for not wearing a mask while interacting with the Hyderabad police officials. 

The Arjun Reddy star decided to step out and praise police personnel for being day and night for the country. In a video conference from the Commissioner of Police’s office, the actor also thanked IPS officers, who are the real frontlines and fighting a battle against Coronavirus outbreak. As soon as Hyderabad Police shared about the same on social media, Twitterati noticed Vijay sitting beside Anjani Kumar, CP, without a mask. 

One of the Twitter users commented, "Can a case b booked against this star for not wearing a mask that 2 in front of police just like other are being booked. is he a Dr. or related to medical field officer ? sir plz keep distance from film stars, at this situation the true Hero's are you and the DOCTOR'S. not any othr." 

Check out Tweets below:

A few days back, the Dear Comrade star shared a picture of him wearing a mask. He asked fans to cover the face with a scarf or mother's dupatta and let masks be for doctors instead.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My loves, Hope you are all staying safe...Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead..Use a handkerchief Use a scarf or Use your mom's Chunni. Cover your face, stay safe.#MaskIndia." 

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's unseen childhood photos are full of his innocence and cuteness; Check it out 

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement