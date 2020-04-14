Vijay Deverakonda TROLLED for not wearing mask while interacting with Hyderabad Police via video conference

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda was trolled for not wearing a mask while interacting with the Hyderabad police officials. The Arjun Reddy star decided to step out and praise police personnel for being day and night for the country.

Celebrities have the power to influence millions of people with their social media posts. With the current situation due to COVID-19 outbreak, many celebrities from Bollywood and South Indian film industry are urging their fans to stay home and safe. The celebs are driving their fans to try and push for the same. From asking their fans to wash hands timely to wearing their mask while stepping out of the house, celebs are sending out a strong message over the same. However, recently, Vijay Deverakonda was trolled for not wearing a mask while interacting with the Hyderabad police officials.

The Arjun Reddy star decided to step out and praise police personnel for being day and night for the country. In a video conference from the Commissioner of Police’s office, the actor also thanked IPS officers, who are the real frontlines and fighting a battle against Coronavirus outbreak. As soon as Hyderabad Police shared about the same on social media, Twitterati noticed Vijay sitting beside Anjani Kumar, CP, without a mask.

One of the Twitter users commented, "Can a case b booked against this star for not wearing a mask that 2 in front of police just like other are being booked. is he a Dr. or related to medical field officer ? sir plz keep distance from film stars, at this situation the true Hero's are you and the DOCTOR'S. not any othr."

Check out Tweets below:

Can a case b booked against this star for not wearing mask that 2 in front of police just like other are being booked. is he a Dr. or related to medical field officer ? sir plz keep distance from film stars, at this situation the true Hero's are you and the DOCTOR'S. not any othr — Mohammed wajid (@mdwajidbhai) April 13, 2020

sorry to ask u this but it's my right to ask

if celebrity won't wear a mask it's not a issue

when comman people won't wear then problem why such hypothesis

and the social distancing is not maintaining in SHO mirchowk ps

will you answer me pls — MR (@mohdkhundmeer) April 13, 2020

I dnt see mask..separate rules for celebrity . — Mario (@MohdAkr51301314) April 13, 2020

I don’t understand why he is there, what motivation/suggestion he can give to police, since they are doing their job compassionately by sacrificing their life in service.

Why you are insulting real hero’s by bringing reel hero into picture. — gopal JVRSB (@jvrsbgopal) April 14, 2020

I believe the real one is doing the best of interaction then why reel is needed that too not wearing mask it gives a wrong message to the citizen — Rakesh Paul (@RakeshP65449058) April 13, 2020

Mask veyyandi sir maaa rowdy ki.. safety important — (@Harysforu) April 14, 2020

A few days back, the Dear Comrade star shared a picture of him wearing a mask. He asked fans to cover the face with a scarf or mother's dupatta and let masks be for doctors instead.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "My loves, Hope you are all staying safe...Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead..Use a handkerchief Use a scarf or Use your mom's Chunni. Cover your face, stay safe.#MaskIndia."

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda's unseen childhood photos are full of his innocence and cuteness; Check it out

My loves,

Hope you are all staying safe Cloth face covering will help slow disease spread. Leave the medical masks for doctors and instead

Use a handkerchief

Use a scarf or

Use your mom's Chunni. Cover your face, stay safe.#MaskIndia pic.twitter.com/8Zv2uNdP5a — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 7, 2020

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×