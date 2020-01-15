Vijay Deverakonda undergoes intensive training for Fighter; Learns mixed martial arts in Thailand

Vijay Deverakonda, who has been roped in for Puri Jagannadh’s action-entertainer Fighter, is walking an extra mile for the movie. The actor is undergoing rigorous training in mixed martial arts in Thailand for his role in Fighter.

Think about Vijay Deverakonda and the first thing that comes to the mind his impeccable performances in movies like Arjun Reddy, Dear Comrade, Mahanati, etc. The actor is known for his stupendous acting prowess and his dedication towards work. In fact, Vijay is among those actors in the industry who doesn’t shy away from walking an extra mile for his characters. And while he always managed to leave his fans in awe of his diligence, the Geetha Govindam is once putting in some extra efforts for his upcoming movie Fighter.

According to recent media reports, Vijay Deverakonda is undergoing intensively training in Thailand for this Puri Jagannadh directorial. In fact, he is also learning mixed martial arts for his role in the movie which is said to be high on action sequences. To note, Vijay, who has always won hearts with his image of a lover boy or an angry young man will be seen doing an out-and-out action-packed character for the first time on the big screen. This isn’t all. The Arjun Reddy star will also be working out on his physique for the movie as he will reportedly be sporting six packs abs in Fighter.

Interestingly, Vijay will be seen playing the role of a stutter in the movie and will reportedly be romancing Ananya Panday for the first time. “They needed a fresh pairing and plan to release the film pan-India in several languages. They approached Ananya for the film and she really liked the concept. It's a fresh love-story which is loaded with action,” a source was quoted saying. The media reports also suggest that Fighter is likely to hit the floors next week on January 20 and will be majorly shot in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Vijay will also be seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial World Famous Lover along with Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in pivotal roles. The romantic drama will be hitting the screens on Valentine’s Day this year.

