Vijay Deverakonda unveils the teaser of the film Color Photo starring south actors Suhas and Chandini Chowdary

The teaser of the upcoming south flick, Color Photo sees the lead character essayed by Suhas trying to woo a girl, essayed by actress Chandini Chowdary.

The southern heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda released the intriguing teaser of the romance drama, titled Color Photo. This film stars southern actors Suhas and Chandini Chowdary. The teaser of the upcoming south flick, Color Photo sees the lead character essayed by Suhas trying to woo a girl, essayed by actress Chandini Chowdary. The southern film Color Photo sees how a man trying to get the love of his love. The film sees how, a man with a dark skin colour is trying to change just so that he could get the woman he loves.

The much-awaited film, Color Photo is helmed by Sandeep Raj. The background music for the southern drama Color Photo is done by Kaala Bhairava. The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for the southern romance drama. The teaser of Color Photo surely has generated a lot of interest and intrigue in the south flick. The teaser of Color Photo surely has impressed the film audiences and fans. Now, the fans are eagerly waiting to see the film.

The southern romance drama, Color Photo also features actor Sunil. The actor has previously essayed comic roles. Now, in Color Photo the southern actor Sunil will reportedly essay the role of a villain. The southern actor Sunil will reportedly essay the role of a police officer.

Check out the teaser

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu is horrified to see Beirut explosion; Samantha Akkineni sends prayers and thoughts to victims)

Share your comment ×