Vijay Deverakonda video calls Samantha late in the night; shares Sara Ali Khan style 'knock-knock' jokes

The two of the most beloved stars of Indian cinema, Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again manage to catch everyone's attention. Soon to be seen together in their much-awaited film Kushi, Sam and VD explored the charm behind their on-screen chemistry on an unexpected video call that has an interesting Sara Ali Khan connection and it cannot be missed.

Late in the night while Samantha is in LA, VD video calls her and sings the love song of the season - Na Roja Nuvve from 'Kushi'. For the unversed, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is known for her hilarious knock-knock jokes. In her trademark Sara style, she keeps sharing her knock-knock jokes videos on social media and they are often with her friends and family.

One can see, the video radiates Sam and Vijay's genuine friendship and camaraderie.

Check out Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda's video below:

In Kushi, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the role of 'Siddu,' an easy-going and carefree college student. As seen in the film's trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's performance is expected to capture the hearts of the audience.

Written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi will celebrate ‘love’ across theatres on the 1st of September. The music of the film is weaved by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The romantic drama also has Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Murali Sharma and others in supporting roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Vijay Deverakonda forced to get married by his parents? Here's what Kushi actor has to say