Vijay Deverakonda Vs Dulquer Salmaan: Which actor slayed the most in a velvet suit? VOTE NOW

Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan in velvet suits and let us know who according to you looks the best in it.

While we have no clue how or when velvet crawled back to being a fashion trend, we cannot help but wonder why it vanished in the past decade in the first place. We will not know for sure if we could look as amazing as these starts in velvet suits, but as a matter of fact, out top South stars Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan have totally owned the look. Take a look at both the stars in the velvet suits right here and let us know which one is your favourite.

In this photo, Rowdy star Vijay Deverakonda can be seen in a black velvet blazer and paired it with black pants and black woolen vest. He looks fabulous without making any effort. On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in Kranthi Madhav directorial, World Famous Lover, where he shared the screen space with four leading ladies namely Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajessh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles. His action movie Fighter with Puri Jagannadh was wrapped up before the lockdown was imposed. Ananya Panday will be seen as the female lead in the film and it will have Vijay as a fighter. For his role in the film, Vijay reportedly underwent training for martial arts. The film’s official release date will be revealed by the makers when the pandemic situation is well contained.

Also Read | Poll: Vijay Deverakonda or Prabhas: Who is the best boyfriend material? Vote NOW

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, was last seen in Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal aka Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante. The film hit the big screens shortly before the lockdown and it fetched decent profit at the Box Office. The Desingh Periyasamy's directorial debut had Ritu Varma, Rakshan, Niranjani Agathiyan and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. He will be next seen in choreographer Brindha Master’s directorial debut. Titled Hey Sinamika, the film will have Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the leading ladies. Take a look at Dulquer Salmaan’s photo in velvet suit right here and take the poll below to let us know which actor according to you, looks better in the suit.

Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover or Prabhas’ Saaho? Which film disappointed you the most? VOTE NOW

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×