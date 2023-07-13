Vijay Deverakonda watches special screening of his brother Anand's film Baby ahead of release; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda shares a very close bond with his brother Anand Deverakonda and supports him with everything. The Liger actor attended the premiere show of his brother Anand's film Baby in Hyderabad. He was clicked at the theatre in Hyderabad, watching a special screening of the film.

He opted for casuals but it was his beard look that caught attention. The actor is seen with a mustache and a trimmed beard.

Vijay Deverakonda watches Baby premiere show as film release on July 14

About Baby movie

The posters, teaser, and songs have created a huge buzz about the film. It's a highly anticipated film and is expected to open with good reviews at the box office. The film promises a classic love triangle with some modern twists.

Anand opened up about the film in an interview with Hindu and the story is set in the present times. He added, “its relatability factor will be multi-generational. I am confident that the 80s and 90s kids will also relate to the romance. There is a progression in terms of the characters played by me and Vaishnavi; we are shown as Class X students and then move to the later years. The story is about how people change with time and circumstances.”

Directed by Sai Rajesh, Baby also stars Viraj Ashwin and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in lead roles. Produced by SKN under the Geetha Arts and Mass Movie Makers banner, the film also stars Nagababu, Lirisha, Kusuma Degalamarri, Sathvik Anand, Babloo, Seetha, Mounika, Keerthana, and others.

