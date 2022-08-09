Vijay Deverakonda wears leopard print with baggy pants for Liger promotions along with Ananya Panday; PICS

The promotions of Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer Liger are going on in full swing. Every day, the co-stars are seen talking about their forthcoming sports drama in a new city and fans are in awe of this fresh pair. Today, the lead made a stop in Mumbai. While VD looked charming in a leopard print shirt with baggy black pants, Ananya Panday opted for a green cord set as her outfit of the day.

After a successful promotional trip to Ahmedabad and Vadodara., Vijay Deveraknda and Ananya Panday returned to Mumbai last night. The Arjun Reddy star nailed the off-duty look in a baggy, beige linen shirt with a pair of black trousers. He completed the attire with slippers. Meanwhile, the leading lady went for a patterned co-ord set in hues of dark blue and white.

Puri Jagannadh has directed VD's first pan-India flick which is slated to release in theatres on the 25th of August this year. Liger will also mark Ananya Panday’s Tollywood debut and the Geetha Govindam star's first project in Bollywood. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson will also be seen in a special cameo in this action entertainer.

Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Vijay Deverakonda opened up about his character of an MMA fighter in his next, "My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting," Vijay said. "On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you' to the girl he loves."