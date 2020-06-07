Vijay Deverakonda is winning hearts as he aces the denim look in the throwback PHOTO; Check it out

The southern star looks very handsome and dapper in this throwback picture, which the fans are delighted to see.

The south actor Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most sought after actors from the south film industry. The actor received tremendous appreciation and fame for his stellar performance in the blockbuster film Arjun Reddy. The southern drama changed the game for the actor. The throwback picture of the Geetha Govindam star is certainly winning the internet as he is acing his denim look. Vijay Deverakonda is all smiles in the throwback photo. The southern star looks very handsome and dapper in this throwback picture, which the fans are delighted to see.

On the work front, the Taxiwala actor featured in the romance drama titled, World Famous Lover. The actor who is known to play the lover boy roles, was seen romancing four leading ladies in the Kranthi Madhav directorial. The film featured, the Venky Mama actress Raashi Khanna along with Aishwarya Rajessh, Izabelle Leite and Catherine Tresa. The film did not create any magic on the box office, unlike the previous Vijay Deverakonda love dramas. There were a lot of expectations from the Kranthi Madhav film. But, the film just failed to live up to the fan and film audiences expectations. The Geetha Govindam actor later announced that he will not take up any lover boy roles in the near future.

Check out Vijay Deverakonda's photo

The southern star will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. The film will feature Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday. The film Fighter is helmed by iSmart Shankar director Puri Jagannadh. Few pictures of the lead actors were leaked on social media and instantly went viral.

