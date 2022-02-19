Vijay Deverakonda wins hearts with his cute smile as he is papped while heading to the gym; PIC

It goes without a doubt that Vijay Deverakonda is one of the hottest hunks in the South industry. The actor not only has a massive fan following down South but now that he is all set to enter the Pan-India market with his film Liger opposite Ananya Panday, all eyes are on him and fans across the country are waiting to see him on the silver screen with bated breath. Well, the actor is quite focused on his fitness regime and never misses a chance to go work out. Even today he was papped heading out of his gym.

In the picture, we can see Vijay Deverakonda wearing blue coloured shorts that he paired with a black tee. The actor layered it with a white coloured jacket with a hoodie. His messy hair, full-grown beard and moustache and that cute smile is enough to get your heart racing. Vijay has completed his look with orange coloured flip flops and looks handsome as ever.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Liger opposite Ananya Panday. Liger is backed by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Also, legendary boxer Mike Tyson is making his debut in the Indian film industry with Liger. However, he will only be doing a small appearance in the movie.

With Liger, Vijay Deverakonda will be stepping into the Pan-India market for the first time. The star is all set to become the next toofaan, following the footsteps of Allu Arjun. Many unconventional movies from the South have made a great impact across the county in the last few years.

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna opens up about her ideal partner amid dating rumours with Vijay Deverakonda