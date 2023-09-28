Vijay Deverakonda wishes 'darlings' Rashmika Mandanna-Sandeep Vanga on Animal teaser; Pushpa actress REACTS

Rashmika Mandanna has quickly become one of the most sought-after actresses in the country. The actress has also developed quite a fan following, starring in films like Dear Comrade, Varisu Pushpa, and many more.

Recently, it was announced that the Pushpa actress would be portraying the character of Geethanjali in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming crime thriller film, Animal. The teaser for the film dropped earlier today, and has received positive reviews all around. One of the first people to react was the actress’s Dear Comrade co-star Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy actor took to social media to wish his ‘darlings’ the very best. He also wished Ranbir Kapoor, the lead actor of the film, a happy birthday.

Now, Rashmika has responded to her Geetha Govindam co-star, via social media. The actress’s post on X (formerly Twitter) read: “Thankyou @TheDeverakonda, You be the bestestestttt!”

Check out the post below:

About the film

Animal is set to be a crime thriller film, helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame. The film features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, and Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Shakti Kapoor, among others in prominent roles. The teaser for the film released on 28th September, coinciding with the lead actor’s 41st birthday. The film is set to hit the big screens on 1st December.

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

The Pushpa actress was last seen in the Hindi spy thriller film Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. The film was helmed by Shantanu Bagchi, and featured prominent names like Parmeet Sethi, Zakir Hussain, Sharib Hashmi, and more.

Apart from Animal, Rashmika is also filming for the sequel of the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is scheduled to release on Independence Day, next year. The film would feature Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles, and Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and more in other prominent roles.

It was also reported recently that the Geetha Govindam actress would also be featuring in Vijay Deverakonda’s next film, temporarily titled VD12, marking the third collaboration between the two. However, there has been no confirmation regarding this.

Vijay Deverakonda on the work front

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the romantic comedy film Kushi, helmed by Shiva Nirvana. The film also featured Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and was a critical as well as commercial success.

The actor will next be seen in a collaboration with Gowtam Tinnanuri of Jersey fame, in a project that is temporarily titled VD12. It is also reported that the Arjun Reddy actor would be portraying the role of a police officer in the film.

The actor is also part of a collaboration with Parasuram, a film tentatively titled VD13. The film also features Mrunal Thakur opposite the Geetha Govindam actor.

