Vijay Deverakonda wishes director Sukumar on his birthday; REVEALS release date of their next?

Pushpa director Sukumar is celebrating his birthday and Vijay Deverakonda has got a special wish for him on a special day. The actor shared a pic with the director and hinted that their collaboration movie, which was announced in 2020, will be 'Rampage.' He also hinted that the film would be released in 2023.

In the pic, Vijay and Sukumar can be seen with bright smiles. The pic is currently attending on Twitter as fans are sharing it all over the Internet.

Sharing the pic, Vijay penned a birthday note to Sukumar, which read, "Happy Birthday @aryasukku sir - I wish you the best of health & happiness! Cannot wait to start the film with you :) love and hugs. 2021 - The Rise

2022 - The Rule. 2023 - The Rampage."

Vijay's friend Kedar Selagamsetty is bankrolling this untitled film under his production house Falcon Creations.

Meanwhile, Sukumar has just scored massive success with Pushpa: The Rise and will soon begin working on the second part with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The first part made an impressive worldwide collection of about Rs 325 crores and the Hindi version's net collection has crossed Rs 80 crores.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, is busy with his pan Indian film Liger, which will also mark his debut in Bollywood. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger will see Deverakonda play the role of a mixed martial artist. IT is co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and features Ananya Panday is the leading actress.