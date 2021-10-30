Vijay Deverakonda wishes Liger co star Ananya Panday on her birthday with a memorable throwback photo

Bollywood's young actress Ananya Panday turns a year older today, October 30. The actress is being showered with love and best wishes on social media. Ananya Panday's close friends from the industry also penned sweet birthday wishes for her. Liger co-star and Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda also wished her with a throwback photo.

VD shared a stylish photo with the birthday girl, which was clicked during the launch party of their upcoming film in Mumbai. The party was attended by Karan Johar, Chunky Panday, director Puri Jagannadh, co-producer Charmee Kaur and a few others from the film's team last year.

Take a look at Vijay Devrakonda's birthday post for Ananya Panday below:

Liger also features Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in key roles. Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is backing the Hindi version of the film along with Puri Connects, a production house owned by Puri Jagannath and Charmme Kaur. Liger will be released in five languages – Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.