Vijay Deverakonda wishes Puri Jagannadh with heartfelt birthday note; Ram Charan cherishes working with him

Vijay Deverakonda, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Charmme Kaur are among many who sent sweet birthday wishes to Puri Jagannadh.

Puri Jagannadh turns a year older today, September 28 and fans across the country are sending best wishes to the filmmaker on social media. Puri's close friends from the film industry also penned birthday notes on his special day. Vijay Deverakonda, who will be seen in filmmaker's next project tentatively titled Fighter penned a heartfelt note saying, "@purijagan sirrrrrr. Happy happy birthday to you. You make me happy, happy fighting my battles, happy as an actor, happy as a person. This special movie brought us together, but I will always hold you close to my heart beyond cinema."

Ram Charan also sent special birthday wish and cherished every bit of experience of working with Puri Jagannadh for their 2007 film Chirutha. The RRR star tweeted, "I Remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @purijagan Garu,@VyjayanthiFilms, @Officialneha, Mani Sharma garu and the whole team."

In his next tweet, he wrote, "Can't believe it's already been 13 years. Great highs & a few lows, I’ve cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys."

Allu Arjun, Anushka Shetty, Charmme Kaur are among others who sent sweet birthday wishes to the filmmaker.

Check it out below:

Meanwhile, Puri Jagannadh's upcoming film is tentatively titled Fighter. Starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, the Hindi version of the film is backed by Dharma Productions.

Credits :Twitter

