Vijay Deverakonda on working with Mike Tyson in Liger: Got beaten by him, it's a memory for life

After making his mark in the entertainment industry with gems like Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda has once again worked hard to pose as a kickboxer with a stuttering issue in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The Dear Comrade actor had to up his fitness game to play an athlete in his next. He trained with some high-ranked professionals to learn the tricks of the trade.

For those who still do not know, boxing legend Mike Tyson will also be making his debut in the Indian cinema with the flick. He will be seen in a cameo in Vijay Deverakonda starrer.

The star recently opened up about his escapade of working in this action drama. Talking about being a part of Liger, Vijay Deverakonda was quoted saying, "I enjoyed filming Liger. Karan Johar can thank me post the release because we are going to give him a blockbuster."

When he was asked about his experience of working with Mike Tyson, he said, "Working with him was an experience. I got beaten by him, which shook my head but it gave me confidence. It was fun. A lot of experiences I cannot share but it's a memory for life."

The film's lead also incorporates Ananya Panday as the leading lady with Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishna.

Liger is Vijay Deverakonda's first Pan-India project and the actor is expanding his horizons with the venture.

As you might already know, the trio of Vijay Deverakonda, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur have joined hands again for another film titled 'Jana Gana Mana'.

