Vijay Deverakonda wraps Koffee With Karan 7 shoot; Take a look at his autographed mug

Bollywood filmmaker, Karan Johar has kickstarted shooting for his most talked-about chat show, Koffee With Karan. Karan, who has already shot a few episodes is set to bring some unexpected names on the 'Koffee couch'! Among many is Tollywood heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda.

The Dear Comrade star has wrapped the shoot for an exciting episode with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. The episode will witness a no-holds-barred conversation between Vijay and Karan Johar. Yes, apart from his Hindi debut, the audience will also get to know some juiciest gossip and candid stories about Vijay Deverakonda. Apparently, Puri Jagannadh and co-producer Charmme Kaur also joined them for one of the segments today, at YRF Studios in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a picture of the famous KWK mug having VD's autograph on it has surfaced on social media and we cannot keep calm to know what's in the store for the audience! Expected a lot of entertainment!

Take a look at the photo below:

On the movie front, Vijay Deverakonda, a soon-to-be Pan-India star will be seen in Puri Jagannadh's Liger. The legendary Mike Tyson has an extended cameo, while Ronit Roy and Ramya Krishnan will be seen in important roles.

Produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur, Liger is scheduled to be released in Telugu and Hindi in addition to dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on 25 August 2022.

Besides Liger, Vijay Deverakonda also has Shiva Nirvana's Kushi, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The makers recently wrapped up the first schedule of the film in Kashmir.