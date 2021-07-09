Vijay Deverakonda, Yash to Allu Arjun & Samantha Akkineni; Meet the stylists behind their fashionable looks

Vijay Deverakonda's quirky style statement has always been the talk of the town. Ever wondered who is responsible for his fascinating looks?

A lot goes behind in creating a look for a celebrity, be it for the red carpet event, photoshoots or for movie promotions. Celebrities and their stylists leave no stone unturned to bring out the best and create a trademark look when it comes to fashion. Not just actors but their stylists have also become way more experimental and are seen pushing the envelope almost every time. Vijay Deverakonda's quirky style statement has always been the talk of the town. Ever wondered who is responsible for his fascinating looks? Scroll down to meet the stylists behind some of your favourite South stars.

1. Samantha Akkineni styled by Preetham Jukalker: Samantha Akkineni is known for her classic style statement. Be it for her movie promotions or attending a wedding, Samantha Akkineni makes sure to put her best fashion foot forward. However, it takes a lot to get her there! It is celebrity Stylist, fashion and costume designer Preetham Jukalker who takes care of her every look that you see on her Instagram account.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＰＲＥＥＴＨＡＭ ＪＵＫＡＬＫＥＲ (@jukalker)

2. Vijay Deverakonda styled by Shravya Varma and Harmann Kaur: Vijay Deverakonda is styled individually by two stunning ladies- Shravya Varma and Harmann Kaur. Remember the viral purple suit look of VD? Well, it was styled by Harmann, while Shravya has styled him for most of his movie promotions.

3. Allu Arjun styled by Harmann Kaur: Harmann Kaur, who styles some of the cream crowd from the South Indian film industry, started her journey as Allu Arjun's personal stylist and she continues to be the one mastermind behind all his looks. Be it for Niharika's wedding or movie promotions, Harmann is the woman behind his style quotient.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harmann Kaur (@harmann_kaur_2.0)

4. Yash styled by Saniya Sardhariya: Saniya has been a part of KGF star Yash's look from the start of his career. Even his party and wedding looks were styled by her.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saniya Sardhariya (@saniyasardhariya)

Also Read: South stylists have upped the game, opened the space for Bollywood centric designers and how

5. Keerthy Suresh styled by Shravya Varma and Archa Mehta: Keerthy Suresh is known for her simple and graceful looks. Most of her looks are styled by these two gorgeous women!



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial)

6. Rashmika Mandanna styled by Geetika Chadha: Keeping Rashmika Mandanna's personality and happy-go-lucky nature, stylists Geetika Chadha leaves no stone unturned to bring out the best. Geetika is also known for styling actors like Rakul Preet Singh and Rana Daggubati.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geetika Chadha (@geetikachadhaofficial)

7. Kamal Haasan styled by Amritha Ram: Besides styling Kamal Haasan, Amritha Ram has worked with many celebs like Shruti Haasan, Dulquer Salmaan, Dhanush, Rakul Preet Singh among others from the South Indian film industry.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×