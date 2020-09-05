Vijay Deverakonda's all white look in this old still from NOTA will remind fans of the political drama

The actor Vijay Deverakonda looks very dapper in the throwback still from the political drama, titled NOTA. Check out the picture.

The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's old still from his film NOTA features him in an all white avatar. The actor looks very dapper in the throwback still from the political drama. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The actor has been sharing candid pictures from his daily routine on his social media handles. The actor was recently clicked by the shutterbugs while he stepped out post his workout session. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are always looking forward to seeing the actor's photos.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. The film audiences along with the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The film will also feature the Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The highly anticipated flick Fighter is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film called iSmart Shankar which had Ram Pothineni in the lead. The shooting of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter is suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis.

Check out the photo

The fans and followers of the lead actor are hoping that the makers will soon share details about the film resuming its shoot. The photos from the sets of the film had previously surfaced on social media which got the fans and film audiences very excited about the Puri Jagannadh film.

