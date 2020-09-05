  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's all white look in this old still from NOTA will remind fans of the political drama

The actor Vijay Deverakonda looks very dapper in the throwback still from the political drama, titled NOTA. Check out the picture.
14280 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda,SouthVijay Deverakonda's all white look in this old still from NOTA will remind fans of the political drama
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda's old still from his film NOTA features him in an all white avatar. The actor looks very dapper in the throwback still from the political drama. Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The actor has been sharing candid pictures from his daily routine on his social media handles. The actor was recently clicked by the shutterbugs while he stepped out post his workout session. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are always looking forward to seeing the actor's photos. 

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the upcoming film called Fighter. The film audiences along with the fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the film on the big screen. The film will also feature the Bollywood diva, Ananya Panday as the female lead opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The highly anticipated flick Fighter is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh. The director is known for his film called iSmart Shankar which had Ram Pothineni in the lead. The shooting of the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter is suspended due to the COVID 19 crisis. 

Check out the photo

The fans and followers of the lead actor are hoping that the makers will soon share details about the film resuming its shoot. The photos from the sets of the film had previously surfaced on social media which got the fans and film audiences very excited about the Puri Jagannadh film.  

(ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda’s pet Storm howls along with the Fighter star as brother Anand takes him for walk; WATCH)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement