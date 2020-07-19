  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's beaming smile is sure to win hearts in a candid PHOTO from the past

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda that is hard to miss. Check it out.
3258 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda's beaming smile is sure to win hearts in a candid PHOTO from the pastVijay Deverakonda's beaming smile is sure to win hearts in a candid PHOTO from the past
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is hardly anyone who hasn’t heard of the dapper South hero, Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has won millions of hearts post his stint in movies like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, World Famous Lover, and others. It won’t be wrong to say that Vijay enjoys a huge fan following all over the country owing to his acting skills and of course, suave look. The actor has now some interesting projects lined up for the future much to his fans’ excitement.

We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda that surely deserves your attention. The South star is seen looking the other side in the candid picture and his beaming smile here is sure to steal hearts! He is wearing a white shirt teamed up with formal grey trousers and wraps a blue and orange silk cloth around his neck. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the good looking actor leaves us swooning over this picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the movie World Famous Lover co-starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been co-produced by K.S. Rama Rao and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The promising actor is currently gearing up for his next project that happens to be a pan Indian movie and been tentatively titled Fighter co-starring Ananya Panday. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh of iSmart Shankar fame.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement