Vijay Deverakonda's beaming smile is sure to win hearts in a candid PHOTO from the past

We have recently come across a throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda that is hard to miss. Check it out.

There is hardly anyone who hasn’t heard of the dapper South hero, Vijay Deverakonda. The actor has won millions of hearts post his stint in movies like Geetha Govindam, Arjun Reddy, World Famous Lover, and others. It won’t be wrong to say that Vijay enjoys a huge fan following all over the country owing to his acting skills and of course, suave look. The actor has now some interesting projects lined up for the future much to his fans’ excitement.

We have recently chanced upon a throwback picture of Vijay Deverakonda that surely deserves your attention. The South star is seen looking the other side in the candid picture and his beaming smile here is sure to steal hearts! He is wearing a white shirt teamed up with formal grey trousers and wraps a blue and orange silk cloth around his neck. Well, there is no doubt about this fact that the good looking actor leaves us swooning over this picture.

Check out the throwback picture below:

On the work front, Vijay was last seen in the movie World Famous Lover co-starring Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, and Catherine Tresa in the lead roles. The romantic drama has been co-produced by K.S. Rama Rao and directed by Kranthi Madhav. The promising actor is currently gearing up for his next project that happens to be a pan Indian movie and been tentatively titled Fighter co-starring Ananya Panday. It has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh of iSmart Shankar fame.

Credits :Instagram

