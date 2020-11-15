  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand opens up on their unmissable childhood tales & real fights with his sibling

Anand, who is set to make his acting debut spilled the beans about how he and Vijay Deverakonda used to fight for real in childhood while playing WWE.
21666 reads Mumbai
Vijay Deverakonda,South,Anand DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda's brother Anand opens up on their unmissable childhood tales & real fights with his sibling
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda recently took to Instagram and shared a childhood memory with his sibling. Anand, who is set to make his acting debut spilled the beans about how he and Vijay used to fight for real in childhood while playing WWE. He wrote, "Those smiles were only for the picture, we would then go on to play WWE (really fight) Vijay would try and act like Stone Cold Steve Austin. I would try and act like The Rock. Guess who won? This is one of my fav childhood memories." 

Meanwhile, Anand is making his acting debut with Middle Class Melodies. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film is produced under the banner Bhavya Creations and is all set to premiere on November 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Varsha Bollamma in the female lead role.  Anand's brother Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna have already watched the film and are all praise for it.  

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media and shared review as she watched the upcoming Telugu family comedy. She tweeted, " I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn’t believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved." 

Take a look below:
Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Anand Deverakonda gives a befitting reply to Gulshan Devaiah's post on his brother's dictatorship remark
Vijay Deverakonda & brother Anand having fun with friends in this THROWBACK photo will make you miss yours
Vijay Deverakonda & his brother Anand make for a perfect sibling duo as they twin in white outfits; See PHOTO
PHOTO: Vijay Deverakonda's candid moment with his brother Anand proves they are the coolest siblings ever
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda prepares to ring in the New Year with brother Anand at Dubai
PHOTOS: Vijay Deverakonda spotted in casual look with brother Anand Deverakonda at Hyderabad airport
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement