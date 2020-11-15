Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand opens up on their unmissable childhood tales & real fights with his sibling

Anand, who is set to make his acting debut spilled the beans about how he and Vijay Deverakonda used to fight for real in childhood while playing WWE.

Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's brother Anand Deverakonda recently took to Instagram and shared a childhood memory with his sibling. Anand, who is set to make his acting debut spilled the beans about how he and Vijay used to fight for real in childhood while playing WWE. He wrote, "Those smiles were only for the picture, we would then go on to play WWE (really fight) Vijay would try and act like Stone Cold Steve Austin. I would try and act like The Rock. Guess who won? This is one of my fav childhood memories."

Meanwhile, Anand is making his acting debut with Middle Class Melodies. Directed by Vinod Anantoju, the film is produced under the banner Bhavya Creations and is all set to premiere on November 20 on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Varsha Bollamma in the female lead role. Anand's brother Vijay Deverakonda and actress Rashmika Mandanna have already watched the film and are all praise for it.

Rashmika Mandanna recently took to social media and shared review as she watched the upcoming Telugu family comedy. She tweeted, " I watched it.. Laughed a lot.. Was gripped by the film.. Couldn’t believe two of my friends were actually on that big screen.. Watching them do their craft made me feel happy, protective and loved."

Credits :Instagram

