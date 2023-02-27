Vijay Deverakonda’s candid snap with brother Anand is unmissable, Fans go aww
Vijay Deverakonda looked excited as he was snapped cheering for his Volleyball team Hyderabad Black Hawks with brother Anand Deverakonda by his side.
Superstar Vijay Deverakonda became the new co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks volleyball team in the Prime Volleyball League, one of India’s top professional volleyball teams. The actor was spotted cheering for his team in many matches of the season. The South Indian superstar known for his good looks and charming personality is making headlines for cutting a stylish frame at the stadiums. He regularly posts on his social media about the matches and sends his best wishes to the team when he cannot make it to the matches.
The actor in one of the recent matches was spotted in a white sweatshirt cheering for his team. But what caught the attention of the netizens is his younger brother, actor Anand Deverakonda hugging him from behind in the Hyderabad Black Hawks’ black and orange jersey. Fans showered their love and appreciated this candid moment between the brothers.
Take a look at the snap here:
Going by the caption, it seems Vijay missed the recent match of his team from the grounds. He shared the photo in his Instagram story and wrote, “We’ll be watching and cheering you from home boys. Block em! Smash em! Finish em! #HawkAttack”. His brother, Anand also posted the same photo and wrote, “Let’s gooo! @blackhawkshyd Cheering the team from home with the same enthusiasm as in the stadium. #primevolleyballleague”
Fans and industry friends of the actors commented on the post. Musician Vijai Bulganin and actor-director Ashish Tiwari dropped a red heart in the comment. Fans of the actor wrote, “so adorable”, another wrote, “brothers bond.” Some fans also commented on how dashing Vijay looks in the white sweatshirt.
Vijay Deverakonda’s career
On the professional front, Vijay will be seen in filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri's upcoming Telugu drama ‘VD12’, the romantic comedy ‘Khushi‘ and the military action film ‘Jana Gana Mana’. Vijay was last seen in Liger, his first pan-Indian film, alongside Ananya Pandey.
