Vijay Deverakonda’s candid snap with brother Anand is unmissable, Fans go aww

Superstar Vijay Deverakonda became the new co-owner of the Hyderabad Black Hawks volleyball team in the Prime Volleyball League, one of India’s top professional volleyball teams. The actor was spotted cheering for his team in many matches of the season. The South Indian superstar known for his good looks and charming personality is making headlines for cutting a stylish frame at the stadiums. He regularly posts on his social media about the matches and sends his best wishes to the team when he cannot make it to the matches.

The actor in one of the recent matches was spotted in a white sweatshirt cheering for his team. But what caught the attention of the netizens is his younger brother, actor Anand Deverakonda hugging him from behind in the Hyderabad Black Hawks’ black and orange jersey. Fans showered their love and appreciated this candid moment between the brothers.