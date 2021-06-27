Vijay Deverakonda's charismatic smile in THIS throwback picture is addicting

Vijay Deverakonda in this throwback picture with a brightening smile is addicting and worth all the attention.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the famous and bankable actors in the film industry. The actor enjoys a huge fan base ever since his debut film, Pelli Choopulu, followed by a cult fan base with Arjun Reddy. He broke the shackles of his 'boy next door' image with his gritty yet natural portrayal of a doctor who falls in love with his junior and has anger management issues in the movie Arjun Reddy (2017). Ever since then, Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a loyal fan base and is popularly called the ' Rowdy Star of Tollywood'.

The youth of Telugu states connect to Vijay Deverakonda in every way as he makes them feel valuable and his honest supporters. His humour, carefree nature, personality is what fans die for and it's not just boys. Vijay Deverakonda has a huge following among ladies, who love his looks, personality, body, and smile. For today's throwback, we have one such picture of Vijay Deverakonda in his usual charismatic smile and it deserves all your eyes.

This monochrome picture of Vijay Deverakonda is drool-worthy. The actor's charming smile, beard, and dimples are enough reason to make the hearts of fans skip a beat. This throwback picture is a pure gem and we are sure, the ladies can't get enough of it. Take a look:

Also Read: Sai Dharam Tej shares a perfect throwback picture with Varun Tej and Vaishnav Tej from a sleepover

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is all set to foray his debut in the Bollywood industry with a pan-Indian film titled Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. Bollywood beauty Ananya Panday is paired opposite him. Vijay Deverakonda will be seen as a mixed martial artist in the Fighter and underwent training in Thailand to prepare himself for the role. Liger also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. ’s Dharma Productions and Puri Connects are co-producing the film. Liger will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on September 9, 2021.

Credits :Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Share your comment ×