Vijay Deverakonda's compliment for Rashmika Mandanna at Sita Ramam Swaralu leaves audience in splits; VIDEO

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu Film Industry. He is an outsider who made it big in the movie space. The actor has been a part of iconic films like Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam, Dear Comrade and more. The actor gears up for the release of his much awaited pan-India film Liger, alongside Ramya Krishnan and Ananya Panday. The mixed-martial arts drama film releases in less than a month’s time on 25th August and the buzz for the film is very good at the ground level.

Vijay Deverakonda graced Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Sita Ramam’s Music event, “Sita Ramam Swaralu” and looked absolutely dapper in his white shirt and black trousers. He was given the grand welcome that every chief guests get, and was asked few brewing questions too, by the host. Later on, Vijay Deverakonda told Rashmika Mandanna about how beautiful she looked. He then sensed that people started to giggle and so, he generally said that he was unaware of why everyone started to giggle when he took her name. After that, both Rashmika and Vijay started to blush. For those unaware, Vijay and Rashmika are dating each other. The duo shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and from there, their bond has only grown deeper. The event will be telecasted at 7pm today on ETV Telugu.

Post the release of Liger on 25th August, 2022, Vijay Deverakonda’s next film Kushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu releases on 23rd December, 2022. Also, the actor-director combo of Liger will collaborate again on a film titled Jana Gana Mana. Pooja Hegde is expect to play the female lead. As about Rashmika Mandanna, apart from Sita Ramam, the actress will be seen in Mission Majnu, Goodbye, Varisu, Pushpa: The Rule and few other films across industries.

