Vijay Deverakonda's delightful smile in the latest candid PHOTO makes fans' hearts flutter

Vijay Deverakonda's latest photo shared on Instagram shows him posing while flaunting his radiant smile. Read ahead to know what fans have said.

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular actors. He is one of the most bankable young stars in Tollywood, who is known for breaking all the stereotypes in Telugu cinema, with his roles and his carefree attitude. In just a short span, the actor highly impressed the Telugu audiences and became the favourite actor of everyone. Vijay has a massive fan following on social media platforms and in no time, his pictures go viral. The actor recently shared a photo in which he can be seen smiling.

Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of himself. He can be seen sitting leisurely and posing in a printed co-ord set and a yellow beanie. The entire look was styled by Harmann Kaur, who is a popular Tollywood stylist. The photo is currently making the hearts of his fans flutter. Look at the photo here:

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is currently working on the pan Indian film Liger, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The actor is playing the role of a boxer in the film and also learned mixed martial arts in Thailand for the role. Bollywood star Ananya Panday is the leading lady. is co-producing it under Dharma Productions along with Puri Jagannadh’s Puri Connects. Liger also features , Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande and Getup Srinu in supporting roles. Liger will be released in five languages Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada on September 9, 2021.

