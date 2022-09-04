Vijay Deverakonda's expensive car collection- From BMW 5 series to Mercedes Benz GLC Class; Take a look

Vijay Deverakonda reached the peak of stardom in a very short time with his talent and movie selection. His movies like Arjun Reddy and now Liger, have put him on the National map. The star has been keeping fans hooked with his unique sense of style and personal brand of charm. From his long hair to his customized "Liger" chappals, Vijay Deverakonda definitely knows how to make an appearance.

During the recent promotional tour for his last release, a lot was written about his choice of outfits and his way of carrying himself. Well, as it is said, you may like him, you may not like him, but you definitely cannot ignore him. Although the Dear Comrade star likes to be down to earth, we all have a fetish that is extremely hard to ditch. It seems like for VD it is his impressive car collection. The Geetha Govindam star is the proud owner of a vast range of automobiles.

Now, let us get you familiarized with some of VD's lavish wheels.

Ford Mustang GT

One of Vijay Deverakonda's earliest purchases was a Ford Mustang GT. Although now the car has been discontinued by the makers, it was priced at Rs 93.52 lakh when available in the market.

BMW 5 series

The Liger actor is also the proud owner of a BMW 5 series, impressive right? The cost of this lavish ride begins at 77.51 lakh and rises to Rs 90.96 lakh.

Mercedes Benz GLC Class

Vijay Deverakonda did not stop there. He has also bought a Mercedes Benz GLC Class. This beauty has been priced between 70-80 Lakhs.

Volvo XC 90

There is more, what would you do if you have to take your entire family, out for a drive, VD has that sorted. He has in his possession a seven-seater SUV, that is believed to cost between Rs 1.13 crore to Rs 1.16 crore.

Land Rover Range Rover

Last but not the least, Vijay Deverakonda's garage also holds a Range Rover. The car's on-road price starts from Rs 2.83 crore and can go up to Rs 4.16 crore.

Well, this brings us to the end of our list. Vijay Deverakonda has many such interesting aspects to his personality, and we will keep bringing them to light one by one.