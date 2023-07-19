Vijay Deverakonda's fan runs on the stage to touch his feet; Here's how Kushi actor reacted

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most popular young actors in Tollywood. The actor has a massive fan base among the youth and the recent incident as he attended the Baby Success event is enough proof. While Vijay was delivering a speech on stage, a die-hard fan came running on the stage to touch his feet. This incident also left Vijay shocked on the stage.

Vijay Deverakonda ran away as a fan tried to touch his feet on the stage while delivering a speech at his brother Anand's Baby success meet. He immediately moved a few steps back as he noticed the fan fall on his feet. The Security personnel had to intervene to ensure Vijay’s safety. However, it is said that the actor met the fan personally and clicked photos with him.

The video has gone viral on social media. While some expressed disappointment with Vijay Deverakonda's reaction, others urged actors to beware of such fans.

Vijay Deverakonda's fan shocking incident on stage

Vijay addressed the three leading actors in Baby in his speech and said that they should take in both success and failure in their lives as nothing is temporary. The actor also reflected on his career in his speech.

After watching the Baby movie at a special screening in Hyderabad, the actor shared photos of hugging his brother and lead actress of the film Vaishnavi Chaitanya. He showered love and praises on his brother as Baby became a massive hit at the box office.



Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is waiting for the release of his upcoming romantic film Kushi, which is highly anticipated as well. The film features Samantha Ruth Prabhu opposite him in Shiva Nirvana's directorial. The pan Indian film is scheduled to release on September 1. Recently, the second single Aradhya released and became an instant hit. The lead actor's chemistry is one of the biggest highlights of this romantic film.

He also announced forthcoming films with Parasuram and Gautam Tinnanuri.

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda looks charming in blue ethnic set; gives emotional speech at Anand’s Baby success meet